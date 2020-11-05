To the Editor:
On behalf of my colleagues on the Vermont Studio Center board and staff and with deep sadness, I share news of the death of Frederick S. Osborne, VSC’s beloved co-founder, former co-executive director, former board chair, and life trustee from 1984-2020. Our hearts are with Fred’s wife Judith Barbour Osborne, his surviving children Sophia and Jessica, and his six grandchildren.
Osborne devoted his professional life to mentoring, supporting and inspiring artists, at times sacrificing his own studio practice and sculpture making to elevate and amplify the artistic voices of others. He was a teacher, an advisor and a celebrated arts administrator. During his storied career in arts education, he developed a 20 lectures series on aesthetics in fine arts, utilizing the collection of the Barnes Foundation, created the MFA program at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, directed the office of continuing studies at Philadelphia College of Art, and served as president of Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts.
As a teacher and mentor to fellow Vermont Studio Center co-founder Jonathan Gregg, Osborne informed the foundational culture and values of the center and was the philosophical heart of the organization from its inception to his passing. He established and championed the Vermont Studio Center’s celebrated commitment to providing a noncompetitive community which fosters creativity, collaboration, and quiet reflection to honor creative work as the communication of spirit through form.
He devoted the final 36 years of his life to stewarding the center in service to so many of us and the more than 22,000 artists and writers who comprise our community.
I hope everyone will joing the Vermont Studio Center board and staff as we celebrate the exceptional life of Frederick S. Osborne.
Mary Louise Pierson, board chair
Vermont Studio Center
