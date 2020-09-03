To the Editor:
Where were you when the world stopped turning? Sept. 11 is Patriot Day when we should all observe a moment of silence and fly our flags at half staff to commemorate and remember the 2,977 people who were killed in 2001 during the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.
Bow your heads for another moment of silence to think about the thousands of injured and the families who will never be the same. Honor the emergency and firefighter crews who responded and did all they could to uncover the survivors and the fallen.
Wherever you may have been during this time, your world will never be the same.
On Sept. 18, let us honor the prisoners of war and the ones still missing in action. You are not forgotten!
As you take a moment to remember and reflect on their sacrifices and services to our country, don’t forget to include a prayer for the families who still do not know where their loved ones lie. We ask that you observe a moment of silence and perhaps give a donation to wear a Buddy Poppy from your local VFW organization in their honor.
We will always remember.
Valerie Sargent-Mayhew
Hyde Park VFW Post 7779
Auxiliary President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.