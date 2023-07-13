In response to my recent op-ed on the low-cost, high achievement record of independent religious schools in Vermont that are now, following the SCOTUS case Carson v. Makin, an option for taxpayer-funded tuition students, Jen Bartlau claims in a letter that my arguments are “specious.” (“Faith-based school arguments specious,” July 6, 2023)
She writes to explain away the better results for students and taxpayers, “What he [me] doesn’t tell you is that faith-based schools are allowed to discriminate against you.”
She provides a nasty list of ways, and it is just false.
All independent schools that are eligible to receive taxpayer dollars through Vermont’s school choice system, secular or faith-based, must comply with state rules. And, those rules, 30 pages long, include:
“That a student shall be accepted for enrollment in a non-discriminatory manner…. No student shall be denied acceptance for enrollment if the reason for denial is that the student is disabled … or that the student is eligible for special education or undergoing the comprehensive evaluation process for special education. No student shall be denied acceptance for enrollment on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or any other classification protected by federal or State law.”
Any faith-based school that receives tuitioning students must comply with this. So, as to the charge that Catholic schools are only more successful because they discriminate and cherry pick students, I quote my critic back — “nope and nope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.