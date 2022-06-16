To the Editor:
I am compelled to write in response to Rev. Lyle M. Miller. (“Dump the Dems who push abortion agenda,” June 9, 2022)
Miller claims that abortion is the murder of the unborn. Murder, by definition, is the “unlawful killing of one person by another.” Abortion is legal in Vermont. Therefore, it is not murder. One could argue that it is killing a person, if one thought that a developing embryo and fetus was a person. Therein lies the problem.
Miller clearly believes that a developing fetus is a person. Miller has no regard for the person who is pregnant. Let’s call that what it is: dehumanizing a living, breathing human.
Abortion is health care. People do not get pregnant without sperm. Pregnancy occurs when sperm enters a vagina and travels to the fallopian tube and fertilizes the ovum. Maybe we should just regulate sperm and that would solve the abortion problem.
Elizabeth Perry, MSN
Johnson
