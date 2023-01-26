To the Editor:
To all residents of Morristown, you must be registered to vote in Morristown to vote in upcoming local elections, which include the town budget, appropriations, all other articles and two selectboard seats.
A concerned group of citizens is campaigning for the budget to be voted on by Australian ballot and have ballots sent to every registered voter in Morristown this year and for all future elections. If this happens, it shortens the time to register if you want a ballot mailed to your residence.
In the last election, a selectboard seat was decided by 20 votes and 33 percent of the actual ballots. Unopposed candidates have won with a minimal percentage of votes.
Last year there was a 12 percent budget increase. This year, the selectboard proposes a 32 percent increase. A group of concerned citizens has been religiously attending selectboard meetings to voice their concerns, only to be dismissed as alarmists and not understanding percentages.
As an independent contractor, who has managed many businesses and budgets, I can confidently state that a 32 percent budget increase and property reappraisals, in addition to inflation, will affect everyone. The budget generally never goes down.
Do the benefits outweigh the cost? You decide, but you must be registered to vote in Morristown to be heard.
Citizens may register online at bit.ly/3ku9W7S, call 802-888-6370 or pick up a paper registration at the town offices.
Laura Streets
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.