To the Editor:
Early in her campaign Rebecca Pitre knocked on my door to introduce herself and I immediately connected with her. As grandmothers we are concerned about children. Would there be enough child care available? Are school boards and administrators forcing teachers to use class time teaching critical race theory and other controversial social topics to young minds? Will my young granddaughter be forced to shower and change her clothes in a locker room with someone who has a penis?
As a veteran I found Pitre’s support of me and my military brothers and sisters was very evident. After her son’s military injury, she knows well the difficulties and struggles some military families face on a day-to-day basis. This gives me confidence that our voices will be heard.
When we discussed Article 22 being described as needed reproductive liberty, she helped me understand that we already have H.57, which already permits abortion. Young girls who get taken advantage of in the backseat of a car or get forcibly raped need to be protected. But why would we allow a healthy mother to abort a healthy pregnancy right up until birth?
We discussed why many lifelong Vermonters have left Vermont or like me, are considering it. We are being pushed out by Vermont’s high cost of living. And now the unelected Vermont Climate Council wants to put in place a 17-cent per-gallon tax on fuel while mandating luxury items like electric cars.
With the downfall of our state and its urgent need for repair, can 22-year-old Lucy Boyden relate to mortgages, insurances, child care expenses, high grocery and heating bills? Pitre understands the effects legislation will have on working Vermonters. She understands the importance of discussing issues with people who have different views.
She won’t be pushed around or tempted to vote in a way to gain the approval of others at the expense of her constituents. Will Pitre’s opponent have that integrity? A family name is not enough to influence my decision in November. Now more than ever, we need candidates who are running for the right reasons. My vote will go to the candidate who understands what being a hardworking, taxpaying, real-life Vermonter is truly about.
Join me and vote for the Republican/Libertarian candidate Rebecca Pitre, the common-sense candidate for the Lamoille-3 district.
Stacie Benoit
Waterville
