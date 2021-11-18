To the Editor:
Pursuant to federal and state constitutional requirements regarding equality of representation, the General Assembly reapportions legislative districts at least once every 10 years following the taking of the U.S. Census. “In establishing representative districts, which shall afford equality of representation, the General Assembly shall seek to maintain geographical compactness and contiguity,” according to Vermont Constitution.
The 2020 census number for Vermont was 634,077. For equal representation purposes each House member should represent 4,287 residents. For the Senate, they should each represent 21,435. Overall deviation should not be more than 20 percent — 10 percent over or 10 percent under. This deviation percentage is hopefully to avoid challenges in court.
From the Vermont Secretary of State’s website: “To apportion the 150-member House of Representatives, the Legislative Apportionment Board first drafts an initial apportionment plan that draws on advice provided by local boards of civil authority. The Legislative Apportionment Board’s proposal outlines ‘initial districts.’ Initial districts can be one-member, two-member or multi-member representative districts. The board then submits this proposal to the General Assembly. The General Assembly typically revises the plan and then solicits input from the appropriate boards of civil authority on how best to subdivide any multi-member districts into one- and two-member districts (a House district can only be represented by one or two representatives at the most). Drawing on this information, the General Assembly then enacts the final House apportionment scheme for the ensuing decade. The method for apportioning the 30-member Senate is similar.”
I served on the House Government Operations Committee during the last reapportionment process in 2012. I would like to let residents know that the final districts voted on by the Legislature were drastically different from what the apportionment board voted on. Overall, many of the House districts remained the same or were only slightly redrawn from the boundaries set in 2002. I believe the government operations committee process allows for all voices to be heard, some of them loud at times, but nonetheless a respectful process.
Rep. Mark Higley
R-Orleans/Lamoille
