To the Editor:
Although spot on about our rights, there are a few things I would like to say about the recent guest perspective by John McClaughry. (“Semi-fascist MAGA Republicans don’t threaten democracy, Sept. 8, 2022)
First, we’re a constitutional republic, which is what the Founding Fathers, wanted not a democracy.
Second, MAGA Republicans are not racist, and the labeling is far from unifying the country, which the left constantly says it is for. We see rights being trampled, inflation through the roof and false narratives while one side is silenced.
That doesn’t even take into account those who have evidence that conflicts with the very biased leftist narratives of Jan. 6 and the 2020 election; the courts turn away without even looking at the evidence. The threats in my opinion to our country is to our laws as tyrant RINOs and Democrats try very hard to usher in communism.
For this reason, I entered politics and will continue to run for office as a constitutional MAGA Republican until the corruption ends. In 2024, I fully intend to make Vermont great again.
John Courchaine
Craftsbury Common
