To the Editor:
We’ve got trouble right here in River City.
I think that most of the world’s troubles can be traced to skinny kids riding around on ATVs. This is a problem worse than COVID-19 and we need to put a stop to it.
Why should people be allowed to enjoy themselves?
What’s wrong with them?
Just look at them. They don’t wear masks and refuse to have their COVID vaccine ID number tattooed on their foreheads.
This is very sad.
Any kids engaged in this kind of behavior should be referred to mandatory work camps and adults should be publicly shamed.
What’s good enough for China should be good enough for us.
So, what if they have killed over 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide.
We have real problems. Skinny kids on ATVs for example.
Peter Reil
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.