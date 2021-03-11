To the Editor:
It sure is good to have a real leader back in the White House.
No more bragging about the best economy in 60 years. What’s the big deal about that?
No more Make America Great. Who wants to live in a country that is great when just OK will do?
The new president is taking on the problems that we really care about. He has exposed racist organizations like the Muppets and Dr. Seuss. He is working on gender identity problems with Mr. Potato Head and abolished that stupid rule that only girls can play girls basketball.
He has freed thousands of hard-working people from their dirty pipeline jobs and put them on unemployment and welfare where they belong.
So, what if heating oil has gone up 75 cents in the last six weeks? The elderly on fixed incomes like wearing sweaters anyways.
All of this in just six weeks. Think of what he can accomplish in four years.
Speaking of the elderly, there has been talk for years about the Social Security shortfall. Well, the answer was right before our eyes and no one saw the answer. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo solved the problem. All you do is infect the nursing homes with a deadly virus and the problem is solved.
Keep up the good work Biden.
H. Bruce Burnor
Eden
