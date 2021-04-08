To the Editor:
I hope that I am not the only person who felt compelled to let you know that the photo of a pickup game of maskless basketball players sends the wrong message in this continuing pandemic.
It is irresponsible of the News & Citizen to publish such a photo — on the front page, no less.
Everyone wants to get back to normal, but unfortunately acting normal — no masks and close contact — will only prolong this pandemic.
You should print some kind of apology and positive message about mask wearing.
Kristen MacDowell
Johnson
