To the Editor:
Three cheers for Scott J. Thompson’s letter about the out-of-control growth of poorly planned low-income housing in Morrisville and the added urban sprawl it is creating. (“Town officials need to slow development,” Aug. 25, 2022)
When I began school in Morrisville in 1948, we had Ward’s John Deere dealership on Elmore Street and Sall’s Brothers International Harvester and Studebaker dealership where the Irving gas station is now located, with the original building only being replaced within the last four years. We also had Rip Reed’s Ford garage on Bridge Street, Smalley’s Plymouth dealership on Brooklyn Street and McMahons Chevrolet dealership. Almost anything else one might want or need could be found in businesses on Main or Portland streets, from clothing and groceries to hardware and lumber.
Farm supplies were also available at the United Farmers Cooperative store or Eastern States. True, there are more stores in Morrisville now, but they are spread out all over creation and to get the best price one often has to drive to the Barre-Montpelier area or that growing chunk of New York in Vermont otherwise known as Chittenden County. Yes, there’s always the internet but I prefer to see what I’m buying.
So, before I buy something not purchased on a regular basis like groceries, I usually do my homework, have a good idea of where I’m going to find what I need, the quality of what is available and what to expect to pay for it. The stores that sold most of these things were once located right in Morrisville village where one could park on the street or nearby lot and walk to all the stores in far less time than it takes to drive from shopping mall to shopping mall on Brooklyn Street. Is this really progress?
What we did not have in those years was hastily constructed low-income housing built right up against narrow sidewalks, where the zoning must have been changed to include parking spaces only 7-½ feet wide that still doesn’t provide enough parking for everyone living in these places and leaves kids no place to play.
Are you reading this Todd Thomas and Graham Mink? I question whether either of you, the Morrisville Selectboard and others are more interested in public good than profit given what has been created on Bridge and Hutchins streets. In a few years much of it will look like the south end of North Avenue in Burlington, or the worst of Winooski. Morrisville deserves much better.
Don Valentine
Elmore
