To the Editor:
My ears have heard the sounds of a 1 pound, 15-ounce human infant. My eyes have seen the form and features of a 1 pound, 15-ounce human infant. My hands have held this very tiny human infant once the staff in the neonatal intensive care unit said it was safe.
The three senses — hearing, seeing and feeling — have undeniably and forever convinced me that this infant was a completely viable human months before his scheduled arrival.
Any individual who proposes a law that specifically denies human viability before the moment of birth may be sincere, but he or she is completely disconnected from reality.
Vermonters have a very sad history of accepting extreme laws that do not pass the test of time. Our ancestors worked from 1912 until 1931 to pass a eugenics law, the 26th state to do so. Some Vermonters worked for 19 years to pass this tragic law!
Now, some 90 years after the law was enacted, many Vermonters and the Legislature have been working to issue an official apology to the families harmed by this law.
Let’s return to the marvelous story of our 1 pound, 15-ounce infant, who has now grown up to become a senior at a well-known business college in Connecticut. He’s on the dean’s list and has a very bright feature ahead of him. His parents love and cherish him.
One problem with the 1931 eugenics law was that it was reversible, not enshrined in the Vermont Constitution.
Now, some wise Vermonters are proposing that an extreme law such as Article 22 must be enacted through a constitutional amendment. Its authors want to add this to the Constitution so that it is unlikely to ever be reversed.
Article 22 is written in very appealing and benign language promising freedom for all, but it excludes all mention of the amendment’s intended purpose. Article 22 promises freedom, but it will also deliver death to some very precious viable souls, like the 1 pound, 15-ounce human, now the 21-year-old man, we met moments ago.
It is popular to say, “Oh, it is simply my choice to destroy another before you can see him or her.”
The Bible very carefully explores a brother destroying his brother, a fight that destroys an unborn human being, and a king destroying his lover’s husband. God’s answer to each is simply, “thou shall not kill.”
Article 22, or Prop 5, needs significant updates to protect viable human infants from certain destruction in Vermont, a state we all consider the safest for life in the country. I consider it extremely disrespectful for anyone to present a constitutional amendment that contains very appealing but half-truth language and expect me to accept it.
I will not vote to accept this proposal. I will also ask readers to please think for themselves before as they consider their own response to this extreme proposal.
Reg Wilcox
Cambridge
