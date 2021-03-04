To the Editor:
After writing two letters to Gov. Phil Scott about cell service in rural areas in Vermont, especially in Belvidere, I have yet to get a reply, even though there is an ideal place to set up a cell tower high up on Belvidere Mountain where there is already a fire tower in place.
The issue I shared with the governor was the fact that I have a pacemaker installed in my chest to keep my heart working properly, and a piece of equipment that keeps track of my pacemaker and reports any adverse readings to an office in South Burlington. However, this works only on a landline and should my equipment fail the only replacement would be cell service that works.
AT&T and Verizon said they were not considering placing a cell tower where we might get service, and the Public Service Board says they cannot tell these companies when and where to install cell towers. But several years ago, when Unicel sold out to Verizon, the board stepped in and said that Verizon needed to turn its newly acquired customers over to AT&T, which also refused to provide service to this area.
The problem is that there has been a lot of talk about expanding cell service here in the state, but there has been very little action — and no action or replies to our emails. I realize that the governor has been very busy with COVID-19, but I have to ask, how long does it take to answer an email from a citizen?
Lyle Miller
Belvidere Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.