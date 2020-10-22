To the Editor:
I found this in an old cookbook, from the speech of President Calvin Coolidge gave Sept. 21, 1928, after touring Vermont to survey the damage and reconstruction from the flood of 1927. I wonder what he would say today?
“Vermont is a state I love. I could not look upon the peaks of Ascutney, Killington, Mansfield and Equinox, without being moved in a way that no other scene could move me. It was here that I first saw the light of day; here I received my bride, here my dead lie pillowed on the loving breast of our everlasting hills.
“I love Vermont because of her hills and valleys, her scenery and her invigorating climate. But most of all because of her people. They are a race of pioneers who have almost beggared themselves in the service of others.
“If the spirit of Liberty should vanish from other parts of our Union and the support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of the brave little state of Vermont.”
Marion Clegg
Hyde Park
