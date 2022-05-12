To the Editor:
I am disappointed in your decision to run personal details about Jay Kennedy’s mental torment in your story about the homicide in Elmore. (“Police release interviews in Elmore homicide,” April 21, 2022)
There are family members grieving this horrific event. I imagine they are likely traumatized. How do you imagine they would be affected by this story? I think it will likely cause a significant setback in their grieving process, and to what benefit? Profit over compassion and conscience?
There is freedom of the press, no doubt, but it is my belief that you owe this family an apology. But more than that, a real apology backed by action to promote healing, and not a small gesture, but something impactful.
Molly Brewer
Elmore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.