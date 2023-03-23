First, she states that mail carriers have no weightlifting requirement. Really? How does she think all of the mail and packages of all shapes and sizes get sorted in the post office, loaded onto carts, loaded from carts into vehicles and then taken out of vehicles and through mostly unshoveled and unsanded driveways and to her doorstep? There is no robot or machine doing this work. That is the job of mail carriers.
If she had looked on the USPS website before making this incorrect assertion, she would have seen that mail carriers are required to be able to lift up to 70 pounds on a regular basis.
Second, again if she had taken the time to check, she would have seen that the Stowe Post Office is indeed hiring for a mail delivery position.
The job is physically taxing, requires passing the civil service exam before getting hired, expertly driving through all sorts of weather conditions, getting routinely attacked by unleashed dogs, delivering hundreds of packages every day and listening to untold numbers of people complain about their service.
Furthermore, anyone hoping to get a full-time route first needs to work as a substitute for several years. The job may not be as easy as she thinks.
Elizabeth Lathey Faracini
