To the Editor:

While I wholeheartedly agree with Tamara Burke’s assertion that people would be wise to do more local shopping, both to support local businesses and to ease the burden on the U.S. Postal System, there are a few incorrect statements in this opinion piece that warrant correction. (“Help with postal woes: Ditch shipping for local shopping,” March 16, 2023)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.