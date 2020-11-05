To the Editor:
When our Founding Fathers wrote our Constitution they were mostly pastors of churches.
Our First Amendment gives the church the same freedom of speech as newspapers, but when I tried to reach pastors through your newspaper I was told my writing was too religious.
From every thing I have heard lately it is the Democrats that are trying to remove Christianity from existence. You are not helping this United States of America to remain a Christian nation as God intended it to be.
Yes, you have a “religion” page, but do you censor what they write? There are even pastors that fought to keep this nation free. Read your history.
Marion Clegg
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.