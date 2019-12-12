To the Editor:
If you send just one Christmas card, you will make a difference.
Send a card to: A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, 8901 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20889-5600.
Barbara Scribner
Stowe
Vermont Community Newspaper Group
