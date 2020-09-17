To the Editor:
I am pleased as always to support Dave Yacovone for a seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. He has served Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury with distinction, and we are fortunate to have such a compassionate and experienced individual representing our district.
Yacovone is readily available by phone or via e-mail to answer any questions that his constituents have. In particular, he is dedicated to the interests of senior citizens and the disabled.
Vermonters need representatives like Yacovone in the House and I urge all voters in his district to reelect him as our representative. In these uncertain times, we are particularly fortunate to have a representative as able and experienced as Yacovone.
He listens to new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. He is approachable, engaging and committed to governing well. So join me in voting for Dave Yacovone to the House of Representatives.
David Polow
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.