To the Editor:

In April, I sent in a letter that stated, despite this year’s L.A.C.N walk against cancer being canceled, I still would be raising money to help those fighting cancer.

As of June 22, I am very close to my goal of $500. My wife and I know people who are battling cancer. My grandmother lost her fight many years ago. We have a great-niece who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of five months and has been in remission for almost two years; she turns 4 in the fall.

I know this has been a challenging year for everyone, yet for those of us who are still well and can reach in our pockets, we have an opportunity to help those who are fighting the dreaded disease and support an incredible organization as well.

Wayne Jones Jr.

Morrisville

