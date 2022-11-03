To the Editor:
Thanks to Protect Our Wildlife, I just learned that raccoon hunters will be holding a raccoon killing contest this weekend in the Enosburg areas. I bet you didn’t know such a thing existed in Vermont, right?
Well, what it means is packs of hounds will be unleashed onto the track of a raccoon at night, chasing the terrified animal until it flees up a tree to be shot and killed. If the raccoon can’t run fast enough, having already fattened up for hibernation, the animal will be torn to shreds by the frenzied hounds. Let that image sink in for a moment.
This is despicable and horrid, and above all, it is perfectly legal in Vermont. There is zero respect for wildlife or their right to exist. What kind of an example is that for Vermont’s youth? Killing innocent unsuspecting wildlife for cash prizes and guns? As a nighttime lark?
Where are the candidates who will take a stand against this?
If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.
Renate Callahan
Johnson
