To the Editor:
As a retired health care provider, I am disturbed by the use of racist language related to a virus.
President Trump’s insistence on calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” has fueled discrimination and racism towards Asian Americans.
The New York Times and many other sources have reported Asian Americans being targeted verbally and physically coast to coast in the U.S. with increasing violence daily.
Viruses make no distinction between races or nations and the prejudices that result do have serious consequences. The World Health Organization recommends that infectious diseases not be named after places, people or animals for this very reason. There is a long history of discrimination related to infectious diseases and in 2020 this must stop.
I want a leader who unites us in our common humanity and sets an example of anti-racism in both speech and behavior. Racism is also a virus.
Lisa Dimondstein
Hyde Park