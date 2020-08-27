To the Editor:
Regarding the News & Citizen’s article titled “Johnson seeks volunteers for racial equality group,” I felt compelled to write to express how taken aback I was upon reading that especially sloppy piece of journalism.
First of all, the newspaper omitted significant and important portions of the town’s inclusivity statement, which is either willful for ulterior purposes or obscenely lazy.
Secondly, in recounting the controversy about statements by the owner of Johnson Woolen Mills, the article was written to portray our racist moron in chief’s tweet as a valid opinion being criticized by select board member Kyle Nuse and others only because they are politically correct progressive liberals.
I found this part of the article particularly disgusting. That tweet is obviously factually ignorant and was only expressed because the four Congresswomen and American citizens at whom it was aimed are women of color. It is de facto racist and anyone who endorses it must be as well.
To suggest that the opinion in that tweet is somehow equal to the inclusivity statement but only being criticized for political reasons is journalistic malpractice of the sort that has led our country where it is today: suffering on all fronts while an unskilled man-baby leads us to disaster.
Free speech means you can say whatever you want. It does not mean that you are free from the consequences of saying ignorant and mean things. Thank goodness we have brave and tireless leaders like the four Congresswomen, Kyle Nuse, and others who stand up to this junk and say “No, that’s not OK.”
Bradley Fletcher
Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.