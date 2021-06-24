To the Editor:
“We’re talking about human rights, we’re talking about discrimination, oppression and maltreatment of fellow human beings,” said Sophia Berard, the new leader of the Johnson Racial Equity Group. (“In Johnson: Racial equity group forges ahead,” June 10, 2021)
Berard expresses concern for “healthy dialogue around what we can do to further racial justice in our community.”
Are there actual instances to substantiate claims of racial injustices imposed upon citizens of Johnson, or is this group perpetuating contrived and imagined demons that are supposedly preventing certain people from moving to and thriving in Vermont?
I’m leaning toward the latter.
Rebecca Pitre
Waterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.