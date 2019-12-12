To the Editor:
We would like to introduce to the community REAL (the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille), formerly known as the Morrisville-Stowe Coalition.
Our vision: “The Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille envisions a community that embodies inclusion, equity and justice as values central to our identity. We are committed to building a safe community, where all people experience dignity and respect, and all are welcome with kindness and belonging.”
The coalition came together following several unfortunate and painful circumstances of racism and anti-Semitism in our community. REAL is led by a steering committee. The REAL steering committee is a group of committed people volunteering our time and energy on a difficult and entrenched topic, working to make positive change in our community.
The steering committee has endeavored for over a year to build the alliance to this point and continues to lead the facilitation of REAL community meetings. The wider community alliance meetings have happened monthly since April 2019.
Our next scheduled meetings are on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the United Community Church of Morrisville and then on Thursday, Jan. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building in Stowe. Consider joining us for the monthly wider alliance meetings or come participate in one of our four working groups: Community, Civic/Municipality, Business, and Schools. These groups meet outside of the greater alliance, doing more concentrated work in the specified areas of interest, then report back.
For example, the Community working group meets Dec. 20, 9-10 a.m., at Helen Day Arts Center in Stowe.
Let’s be honest: There is nothing comfortable about racism, anti-Semitism, or any ism. Gender bias, religious bias, or any bias. We want to work through the discomfort and towards change and healing.
The most important first step is engaging in conversation. We must acknowledge that there will always be different vantage points and experiences, as well as the fact that some people don’t believe there is an issue with racism or anti-Semitism in our community. We are here to name and honor that it is real, it is happening, and people’s lives and our community are being impacted by it.
If you would like to be a part of the conversation or part of the solution working towards change, please attend a meeting, join the steering committee or a working group, and keep an eye out for a REAL Facebook page for a centralized place to get your information on all the goings on of this important alliance.
The REAL Steering Committee
Carrie Clark, Kate Donnally, Rabbi David Fainsilber, Lisa Hagerty, Saudia Lamont, Rebecca Winokur