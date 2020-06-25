To the Editor:
Two years ago, an alliance of business, civic, school, faith and community leaders came together after a series of horrifying racist and anti-Semitic events in our community.
That group has grown into the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille. REAL is the face and locus point for racial justice work in our area.
Now more than ever, it is clear that we must prioritize racial equity. Our work is gaining traction. Over these two years, we have:
• Grown our leadership capacity with a robust steering committee and subcommittees of Black leaders and white allies and co-conspirators.
• Built a formidable youth and parent coalition, prioritizing giving students a central voice, and working with and holding area schools accountable on racial equity.
• Continued to hold a series of monthly educational, discussion-based conversations on topics such as definitions of racism, implicit bias, the history of policing, and more.
• Drafted a toolkit for building inclusive workplaces to be shared and expanded upon with fellow businesses in Vermont.
• Built a platform for racial justice state leaders such as Xusanna Davis and Kiah Morris to speak to Lamoille residents.
• Grown our social media presence.
• Most recently, organized demonstrations across Lamoille against police brutality.
Racial justice work must be local. To combat bias and racism, we must move the hearts of individual members of our community, one at a time, while also tackling racism embedded in systems of power, law, education, economy and government.
We must approach each school, each law enforcement department, each business — and advocate for racial equity. This takes resilience and support.
Please show your support of our community, amplifying the voices of BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) leaders, as we work together in collective solidarity. Our GoFundMe page is live and accepting donations now and we encourage all to give.
REAL Steering Committee
Carrie Clark, Kate Donally, Rabbi David Fainsilber, Lisa Hagerty, Saudia Lamont, Hannah Miller, Maroni Minter, Rachel Moore, Hope Sullivan
