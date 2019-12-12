To the Editor:
Eric Coe in his letter (Thursday, Dec. 5) says letting rivers go back to nature and natural flow is best for the environment.
We know this now. Just think of the fish.
All the water released at the Green River dam by the power company comes from the bottom of the dam. This water is naturally much colder than the water temperature at the top layer of the reservoir. This water travels down the Green River for a few miles through a steep ravine almost 95 percent shaded by forest. The water flowing into the Lamoille River is always several degrees cooler than the Lamoille River upstream. Is this good or bad for the fish?
A similar water source, dammed up for power production, is the Wrightsville dam, which was originally built as a flood-control facility. At the end of the last century, it was modified to produce hydroelectric power.
Its original design included an inlet structure that allowed water from the top layer of the reservoir to flow downstream into the Winooski River. The water temperature coming out of this dam is much warmer than the water coming into the reservoir. Is this good for the fish?
In draining the Green River Reservoir, you would be taking away the recreation of thousands of people. Talking to some, you’d find the fishing is quite good just as it is. After the drawdown, what do you think it would look like? It will be a newly manmade desert, including the additional mile of existing beaver meadows on the Wiley and Boomhower streams. With no vegetation, you will find a distinct rise in water temperature.
Does the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources have the money and personnel to keep this new desert area from washing downstream every time it rains or floods? Is this good for the fish?
Dewatering the Green River Reservoir will also reduce the level of water in all the ponds in the area. The kettle ponds below the dike, Collins Pond, Perch Pond and Zack Woods Pond, will all be affected. Will this be good for the fish?
And Mr. Coe, I’m sorry that instead of enjoying a wilderness camping experience and a serenade by the loons on the Green River Reservoir, you will look forward to catching (---) in the sediment-filled Lamoille flowing through Johnson.
David Holton
Wolcott