To the Editor:
We as a society constantly say how much we value education. Yet in Vermont we have steadily marched backward in an effort to open a college education to those who want one.
Not only should the Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College campuses remain open, but we should be putting our money where our mouths are and devote more, not fewer, resources to this effort.
If these three campuses close, the job losses in these communities will be staggering. Preserving jobs is not the responsibility of the state college system. But, combined with the societal and moral imperative of expanding access to higher education, it is a compelling ingredient to be considered.
The state of Vermont has failed in its responsibility to adequately fund the state college system. It is our collective shame. In that same vein, Chancellor Spaulding’s plan was unacceptable. I believe the plan to close the NVU and VTC campuses and leave the rest is akin to a poorly managed diabetic who dies after enduring multiple amputations along the way. It is as tragic as it is unnecessary.
I agree that proper steps earlier on should have been taken and would have avoided where we find ourselves today. I do not wish to play the blame-game. There is plenty to go around — present and past legislatures, present and past governors, trustees, the chancellor, and we, the people. None are without some degree of “blame.” But rather than continuing to dwindle the state college system down, this crisis has afforded us an opportunity. An opportunity to not only save the state college system in its entirety, but to make it thrive. The stakes are too high to do anything else.
Education is the single most important ingredient in perpetuating a thriving and vibrant democracy. Rather than seeing this as a sad day, perhaps it can be viewed as a new day — a day for creative thought, commitment and opportunity. The shock felt two weeks ago just may have awakened those who express wholehearted support for education, but who thus far have paid it only lip service.
The road to solving poverty, hunger, homelessness, disease, crime and desperation begins and ends with quality education. It is the most powerful tool we have to combat ignorance and hate in this time of alternative facts, and to promote the abstract reasoning necessary to move us forward.
Mark Nash
Cambridge