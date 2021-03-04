To the Editor:
It was nice to read about an issue currently before the Legislature that Rep. Dave Yacovone and I agree on. (News & Citizen, Feb. 25, 2021)
Yacovone is questioning why some legislators, the department of tourism and Gov. Phil Scott want to add $1 million to Vermont’s advertising budget with hope of attracting more tourists to our state when the present pandemic abates. There’s no doubt in my mind that the tourist industry has been hit harder than any other major industry in Vermont.
I believe, however, that there are other ways in which this $1 million bonus can be invested that would assist the tourist industry and also benefit every resident of Vermont. Invest it in meaningful highway foundation repair rather than rebuilding projects planned and supervised by incompetent engineers from the head offices of the Vermont Agency of Transportation, such as the length of Route 12 from the Morrisville village limits to my property line in Elmore, which was reconstructed — supposedly — from the foundation up just seven years ago.
Vermont Route 15 from Underhill to Hardwick is nearly as bad, with the exception of a few short segments, as is Route 100 from the Hyde Park roundabout northward, and Route 14 in Hardwick, especially from the Kwik Stop north, well into Craftsbury.
How many tourists are going to beat the dickens out of their tie rods and suspension systems to visit any place in Vermont when there are many places to see in other nearby states where the life of one’s automobile, not to mention their own, is not put to such risk?
Vermont used to have the best roads of the three northern New England states. I suggest that, at least north of Route 4, state highways are now the worst of those states. We have underfunded proper highway maintenance in Vermont for far too long and are paying the price for it in repairs to our vehicles of all types, from personal vehicles and school buses to commercial trucks of all sizes, as well as from the lost taxes paid by the tourist industry.
Let’s put the extra $1 million into repairing our highways so we can all receive a better benefit from it and have a safer trip to wherever we might want to go.
Donald B. Valentine
Morristown
