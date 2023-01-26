To the Editor:
In response to “School choice advocates want to bankrupt public education” by Tamara Burke, the author’s baseless opinion, obvious disdain for Christians and broad conclusion that school choice advocates want to bankrupt the system does nothing to help the plight of public schools.
If the institute of public schools want our continued tax dollars, they should have to earn them. This is done by producing students that are proficient in English, math and science. Simply put, public school choice advocates, like me, are looking to support institutions that have a solid foundation in the three Rs.
The actual organizations that provide these services are of little concern. Statewide, our public education system is failing miserably.
A recent WCAX-TV broadcast stated, “The Smarter Balanced Assessment System (SBAC) standardized test results have been released and less than half of Vermont’s students meet proficiency levels for English, math and science.”
According to the TV station, “Come this spring, students won’t take SBAC’s anymore and are switching to Cognia (assessments). State education officials say the new test has a larger focus on equity.”
Let’s hope this is not just a further dumbing down of the institution. In my opinion it seems public schools are afraid of competition for student enrollment. They know that in their current state, if parents are given the choice to educate their children elsewhere, many would do so. Like Arizona, Vermont should let tax dollars follow the student even if that student is homeschooled. This form of competition would force our public schools to improve.
Rebecca Pitre
Waterville
