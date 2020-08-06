To the Editor:
If you have school-age children, you are being held hostage by the public schools.
Take for example the Lamoille North Supervisory Union. In the forthcoming school year, assuming that schools open on Sept. 8, an average of $23,880 will be spent for each student enrolled.
Compare this with tuition at the University of Vermont. The cost of their tuition and fees, excluding the cost for board, is approximately $19,100 for in-state students.
Tuition and fees at Northern Vermont University in Johnson can be expected to cost under $13,000 for the school year. The school is not fancy, but it gets the job done.
Then there is the Bishop Marshall School. This quality kindergarten through grade 8 school carries a tuition fee of $8,000 or only one-third of that of the Lamoille North Supervisory Union.
Many parents are now considering home schooling as a viable alternative. If you have the wherewithal, it is a great idea and if you are even remotely competent, your child will succeed and likely surpass their peers enrolled in the public schools.
For those who select to home school their children tax abatements should be provided. The public school system should not be able to hold a monopoly on how tax dollars are spent and on how children are educated.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
