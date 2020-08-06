To the Editor:
In a recent letter to the editor regarding abortion rights, Lucy Merriam wrote, “…I always took my reproductive rights for granted, but in the past few years, there has been a significant culture shift in the U.S. and it feels like these rights are constantly up for debate.”
With all due respect, this statement is very encouraging. May the culture shift and debate continue. People are opening their eyes and hearts and realizing that a significant part of reproductive rights is abortion. A beating heart signifies life. Abortion stops a beating heart. Also stated, “With cruel abortion bans on the rise in other states, we can’t always rely on the Supreme Court to protect us.”
Bans are not cruel. Abortions are cruel. Abortion is the brutal dismemberment and murder of an unborn child at various stages of development. Who protects these most vulnerable among us? The Vermont Supreme Court? Our governor? The majority of our legislators? Apparently not.
Before voting on Proposition 5, I urge the citizens of our state to watch “Unplanned” and “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,” two films based on true experiences of real people regarding their experiences with abortion. These are difficult to watch, but speak the truth, which is often difficult to hear, easier to deny.
My heart goes out to women who have had abortions, especially those who felt as if they had no other options and later, regret this decision; and to those who will have abortions in the future. I cannot imagine how heart-wrenching this decision must be to make.
I pray they choose life, are supported throughout their journey, and carry their baby to term. I hope they consider putting their newborn up for adoption, so that loving, compassionate couples, longing to adopt a child, may have the opportunity to do so.
Merriam also stated, “People who call Vermont home deserve to be protected, no matter what.” Yes, they do. No matter what. All lives are precious and deserve to be protected, including unborn children, who may also call Vermont home if given the right to life.
Vote to defeat Prop 5.
Diane Marcoux-LaClair
Hyde Park
