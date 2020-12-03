To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to stress the importance of screening for prostate cancer in men over 50. Prostate cancer can often be detected early with a simple blood test — Prostate-Specific Antigen or PSA — performed annually.
When prostate cancer is found early as a result of screening, it is more likely to be in a treatable stage. Some men and their doctors struggle with the decision to perform screening due to the potential for unclear test results. Unfortunately, my dad was advised by a local physician to avoid screening despite clear prostate symptoms at regular annual physical exams.
This decision has forever changed our family. My dad was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 prostate cancer with bone metastasis in July. He is no longer a candidate for surgery or chemotherapy to save his life. Prostate cancer will end his life.
We have learned from his urologist that his prognosis would be different if his cancer had been detected in an earlier stage with regular PSA screening. Please do not let this happen to your family. Reach out to your physician and ask for screening at your next appointment. It can save your life.
Willow Henry
Nashua, N.H.
Former Walden resident
