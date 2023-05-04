We would like to thank the News and Citizen for covering the conviction of Raymond Earle in last week’s paper. As victims, my husband and I felt a responsibility to participate in his prosecution and were able to experience the fine work of the Lamoille County State’s Attorney and his team.
Todd Shove pursued this case for several years and secured a conviction with actual prison time for Earle. We thank him and both the victims’ advocates, Holly Jones and Siri Rooney, for shepherding us through the entire process. Retired Corp. Mark Lucas of the Vermont State Police was our initial contact, and we thank him also for his work on our behalf. Senior probation and parole officer Neil Barclay compiled a sentencing recommendation report that detailed Earle’s long history of crime in Lamoille County, which undoubtedly contributed to the sentence he received.
We encourage all crime victims to fully participate in the prosecution of their perpetrators. The full support you will receive from law enforcement and the state’s attorney’s office may just surprise you.
