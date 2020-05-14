To the Editor:
The vote on Proposal 5 — to create an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that claims to enshrine reproductive autonomy — is only two and a half years away. If things go in the direction they are headed, the majority of our elected representatives will vote in favor of this proposal.
My hope is that they will vote it down. But if not, the vote will go to public referendum.
Are you aware that abortion in Vermont is already completely unregulated by the state? There are more stringent standards for nail salons than there are for abortion clinics.
The consensus of abortionists in the Vermont medical community is their insistence that they adhere to such lofty ethical standards that they will not perform abortions past 23 weeks. So, while giving lip service to ethics, the fact remains that abortions can be performed right up to the moment of birth. The argument that this is not done in Vermont is irrelevant, especially when our House of Represent-atives and Gov. Phil Scott have already passed a resolution into law that the government has no authority to restrict abortion at any stage of pregnancy.
No one is denying the rights of women, reproductive or otherwise. But common sense tells us that our rights have limits where they infringe on the lives of others. Proposal 5 would, however, continue to deny the rights of pre-born children, effectively enshrining the “right” to kill them with no restrictions.
Prenatal ultrasonic technology clearly shows the developing child in utero. Even more sophisticated 4D ultrasound vividly reveals in uncanny detail the activity and features of pre-born children. It is a fact that some children who survive botched abortions and are delivered alive are either left to die and discarded as medical waste, or are actually put to death by abortionists and those deemed health care providers. Who could have ever imagined that legislation must now be introduced ensuring that lifesaving protection be provided to children who survive abortions? Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders have actually even voted against these bills.
With the rallying cry of keeping abortion safe, legal and rare, the murder of pre-born children is none of the above. In upholding the sanctity of human life and the rights of the youngest and most vulnerable among us, regardless of their stage of development, Proposal 5 must be defeated.
Martin Green
Morrisville