To the Editor:
In the July 9 edition of the News & Citizen, Dan Galdenzi endorsed Sen. Tim Ashe in his bid for lieutenant governor. This is the same Tim Ashe who is one of the lead sponsors of Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution that legalizes the murder of preborn children through abortion. While championing reproductive rights, it completely denies these children’s right to life.
Make no mistake, Prop 5 and the supposed “reproductive rights, freedom and autonomy” it seeks to enshrine have nothing at all to do with reproduction. Its real intent and purpose is to remove any and all restrictions that protect the lives of preborn children.
You see, the issue is not really whether we have the freedom or right to reproduce. What is truly at the core of Prop 5 — and which no supporter of this ever mentions — is the championing of unrestrained sexual freedom. Outside the marriage covenant between a man and a woman, this freedom is harmful. It casually disregards the consequences of sex, and it fails to take into account the tremendous responsibility of bearing and raising children. This is one of the reasons a million abortions are committed in the United States every year.
Many of these abortions are an attempt to undo the consequences of so-called reproductive freedom, rights and autonomy. However, you can’t simply “undo” a human life once it has been created without incurring terribly destructive ramifications, not the least of which is the murder of preborn children.
We must not shame those who are facing unexpected pregnancies, but support them in bringing their babies to full term. They need to know that they and their babies are loved and wanted, and that there are alternatives to abortion, one of which is adoption.
Please vote for those who will stand for and protect the dignity of all human lives, regardless of their stage of development or physical and mental challenges. Pay no attention to those who, for the sake of their own political popularity and advancement, selfishly support legislation such as HR57 and Prop 5, which callously disregard the sanctity and value of every human life.
On Nov. 8, 2022, we as the citizens of Vermont will exercise our freedom and right to vote to defeat Prop 5. When we vote against Prop 5, we are saying that all human lives have dignity and value, regardless of how young or old. We are voting to defend and protect women and their preborn children.
Martin Green
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.