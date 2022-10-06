To the Editor:
This fall, voters will vote on Proposal 5 as a proposed constitutional amendment. Act 47, which is a Vermont law passed in 2019, already ensures that women have access to abortion.
Considering the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, this has had no impact on abortion in our state. The amending of Vermont’s Constitution is totally unnecessary as a woman’s right to an abortion is already protected in Vermont. However, abortion carried out in the third trimester of pregnancy, late-term abortion, is both morally and medically wrong, unless a mother’s health needs to be protected, which is currently the law of the land.
Passing Proposal 5 would prevent Vermont voters and elected legislators from regulating late-term abortion at the state level. It would enshrine unrestricted late-term abortion as possible right up to the moment of birth. The Constitution is not the place to confer the right to end the life of anyone at any time for any reason, including an unborn child.
Last, the wording of Proposal 5 is very hazy, not specifically mentioning abortion, women or pregnancy, but features a vagueness that creates a brand-new concept of reproductive liberty for men, as well as women, and even children.
We don’t know what this new right to reproductive autonomy is, or what kind of behavior it would allow anyone to engage in. This would give an open-ended opportunity to define reproductive autonomy to the courts, thereby creating many unintended consequences.
I encourage you to vote no on Proposal 5. Such a radical proposal will not make Vermont a better place to live.
Ed Olsen
Elmore
