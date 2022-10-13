To the Editor:
I am a certified nurse midwife at Copley, have worked in reproductive health care in Vermont for over 20 years, and am president of the Vermont Chapter of the American College of Nurse Midwives.
Like other providers in Vermont, I am voting yes for Article 22 and hope you will too. With Roe v. Wade overturned, state-level protections are vital to safeguarding access to care.
Approximately half of the United States is in the process of banning or greatly restricting abortion rights, and other reproductive and sexual health services could be on the line. If you think this cannot happen in Vermont, you are wrong. In the last legislative session, five separate bills were introduced in Vermont to limit access to reproductive care, and this will continue until Article 22 is passed.
Even our Republican governor, Phil Scott, supports Article 22 because he knows that health care we take for granted in Vermont today could easily change tomorrow, impacting the health and well-being of Vermonters long term.
Please vote yes for Article 22 on Nov. 8. Medical decisions should be between a patient and provider, not by politicians in office.
April Vanderveer
Waterville
