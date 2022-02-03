To the Editor:
The Vermont Medical Society states that “no abortion providers in Vermont perform elective abortions in the third trimester.” However, their claim seems terribly disingenuous considering that Prop 5, the proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution, sets no time limits but allows for unrestricted, unregulated abortion for any reason right up to the moment of birth.
If they feel so strongly that there is a problem with late-term abortions, why hasn’t even one physician from this society ever spoken out against Prop 5, or at least suggested limits?
This raises some troubling questions: What exactly is it about late-term abortions that the physicians in the Vermont Medical Society — and the politicians who agree with them in their support of Prop 5 — find so disturbing that they are adamant such a thing would never happen in Vermont? Why do they insist that for the first six months, abortion is a private decision between a woman and her health care provider, but then somehow arbitrarily decide it is no longer ethical afterward to terminate her pregnancy? Who decides these timelines and on what basis?
Is it because of the moral difficulty experienced by these physicians, realizing they will have just purposely destroyed and then delivered a dead baby, who is without a doubt recognizable as a nearly full-term human infant?
The Vermont Medical Society believes that a fetus does not have the ability to “interpret and perceive pain until at least 28 weeks.” This information is tragically misleading when premature babies as young as 22 weeks — the second trimester — are now surviving and thriving because of continuing advances in neonatal technology. Do these physicians really believe that the tiny children fighting for their lives in the neonatal intensive care unit are incapable of feeling pain?
What ethics will prevent one of these abortion providers from becoming the pioneer in our brave little state, the first to welcome and do abortions for those who can’t obtain third-trimester abortions in their own states?
How ironic that as we just celebrated the birthday of the great champion of human and civil rights for all persons, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — as we most certainly should — we deny personhood and the right to life for preborn children. Regardless of the stage of pregnancy, Prop 5 will only further enshrine this blatant hypocrisy, and this is why we must vote no.
Martin Green
Morristown
