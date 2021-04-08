To the Editor:
As I receive the News & Citizen weekly here in Georgia, I usually enter a letter at Christmas, reminiscing about memories of North Hyde Park, where a good part of my early life began.
On a more serious note, I was moved by the letter by John Zaber from Craftsbury Common, to the point I felt compelled to respond.. (“Vermont must collect data on Parkinson’s,” Feb. 18, 2021)
It is sad that so many young people are stricken with Parkinson’s disease. I would like to mention another rare, but terminal disease, many have never heard of, let alone, know of — Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a disease my wife was diagnosed with in November.
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is a terminal disease, that has an 8- to 10-year lifespan, and mimics Parkinson’s very closely. Unlike Parkinson’s, there are no medications or treatments available to slow this disease, at least not yet.
Usually its victims either aspirate and develop pneumonia or choke to death. This, like Parkinson’s, is weakening of the muscles, but it also causes the individual to easily lose their balance, and the common tendency is to fall backwards, not frontwards.
I appreciate the News & Citizen, and enjoy reading articles from back home. I also hope this gives name to an illness someone may be suffering with, and a little more knowledge.
Lee R. Longe
Jackson, Ga.
