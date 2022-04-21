To the Editor:
The Continuum of Care of Lamoille County wishes to respond to the press coverage of the recent tragic loss of Fern Feather in our community. The continuum of care is a coalition of organizations providing services to people experiencing homelessness.
The initial statewide press coverage repeatedly used the victim’s dead name and misgendered their pronouns. In addition, the press repeatedly referred to the alleged perpetrator as transient, although that information was not relevant to the incident.
Feather was a Vermonter and a person. A dead name is the name given at birth to someone who then changes their name, often for reasons related to gender. We, as a continuum of care, say their chosen name here.
Transient is another word for homeless. This is a group of people who are thoroughly stigmatized based on poverty. There was no compelling reason to cite that piece of information. We worry that the use of the word transient created a gap between the community and the individual, distancing our community from the horrible act.
The statewide press coverage made both victim and alleged perpetrator smaller, diminishing the devastating loss in our community. These are real people.
Words matter. There is a responsibility in reporting a story like this, a responsibility to learn how to appropriately report this information. As we talk about this loss, we will strive to do so with care for those involved.
Kim Anetsberger and Sherry Marcelino
Co-chairs
Lamoille Continuum of Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.