To the Editor:
Finally, some good news for 2020.
The Vermont Department of Health has released the 2020 Young Adult Survey data and there have been significant gains. Use of prescription drugs seems to be dropping among young adults who participated in the survey.
Use of prescription pain relievers by Lamoille County young adults ages 18-25 went down to 2 percent from 4.7 percent in 2018. Prescription sedative use is down to 3.7 percent from 8.1 percent, while prescription stimulants is down to 5 percent from 10.9 percent. Using any prescription drug by Lamoille County young adults is down to 9.8 percent from 16.9 percent overall.
These numbers are mainly consistent with state trends.
This is an encouraging trend, but we recognize that many in our community still struggle with prescription drug use and there is much work to be done.
Here are a few simple steps you can do to help keep this trend going in the right direction:
• Safely store and monitor prescription drugs in your home. It’s also important to safely store over-the-counter medicines as they can also pose risks, especially to children and teens. It’s never too early to start talking to the youth in your life about the risk of prescription drugs and other substances. Visit parentupvt.org for more information.
• Dispose of any unwanted or expired medicines at one of these year-round take back locations: Copley Hospital; Hardwick, Stowe, or Morristown police departments; Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department; or Cambridge Kinney Drugs. You can also request a free prescription drug mailback envelope by emailing jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org.
• If you think a young adult in your life may be using substances, there is local help available. The Community Health Services of the Lamoille Valley Community Medication Assisted Therapy team is available to help at 802-888-6009.
The North Central Vermont Recovery Center provides support for individuals and families seeking long-term recovery from substance use. They also have harm reduction bags available. Call 802-851-8120 for more information.
VT Helplink is a statewide resource for finding substance use treatment and recovery services in your area. (802-565-LINK)
Healthy Lamoille Valley also has local resource cards to share. Just email jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org for more information.
This time of year can be especially difficult for those who are struggling. You can be the support and encouragement a young adult needs to help get them through.
Jessica Bickford
Coordinator
Healthy Lamoille Valley
