To the Editor:
About 82 Portland St., in Morrisville: Our family was working on the basement when some of the boulders in the front fell in October 2015. There was no risk of the building collapsing into the street. Our engineer developed plans that met the state engineer’s requirements. The structure was shored up within 48 hours to the satisfaction of state engineers, who found we performed the work professionally and completely. (“Town weighs parking with proposed new housing,” April 14, 2022)
The town of Morristown used this partial collapse to push its wish to get rid of our building. But why?
The partial collapse of the basement wall was not from deterioration of the structure. It was because the foundation was undermined by diverted water. First, several years earlier, the town raised the sidewalks and street levels above the sills of the building. Melting snow and rainwater poured over the sills into the basement and surrounding soil.
Second, a separate town water drainage pipe had broken, causing large volumes of water to drain into our foundation and basement wall. Third, our neighbor built up concrete between our buildings, again above the level of our sills, that prevented proper drainage and guided roof-water runoff and snow melt directly into our basement.
Thereafter, we quickly repaired the basement walls, strengthened all the flooring, and upgraded the roofing. Our building is now ready for apartment walls, insulation and windows. We had even obtained all our required permits in 2009 to begin building apartments. We want to provide housing for everyone, lower income especially.
Money and politics have been the only problems holding us back.
Judith Nepveu M.D.
Morristown
