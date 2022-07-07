To the Editor:
Our wonderful and dangerous roundabouts should be patrolled more by the police. For some reason people don’t know what a yield sign means. I can’t tell you how many times I have pulled up to a roundabout and had to wait for eight to 10 cars to speed by.
A yield sign stands for yield to the driver to the right of you, not to do road rage and drive like a mad person. Our police should patrol them more often.
William Smith
Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.