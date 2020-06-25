To the Editor:
In all my years, I cannot believe the things I am hearing and seeing today. This whole racial thing has gotten totally out of hand, along with these protests. Now they want to get rid of our police departments.
I wonder what these people would do if someone broke into their homes or places of business and robbed them — who would they call?
Many police officers have lost their lives in the line of duty, the same as our military. We need to be thankful for those who are willing to work along these lines. We should have a day set aside to honor all those who risk their lives for the welfare of the people.
Marion Clegg
Hyde Park
