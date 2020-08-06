To the Editor:
As a significant share of us are working and learning from home, whether by choice or necessity, access to reliable, high-speed internet at our homes has become more essential than ever.
The Lamoille County Planning Commission is conducting a online survey of Lamoille County resdents and businesses to determine how they use internet access, what services they currently purchase and whether the services available are meeting needs. The results of the survey will be used to assess whether there are gaps between the services Lamoille residents and the services available to them.
Among other purposes, the Lamoille Fiber Communications Union District, recently formed by six towns in the county, will use the survey results to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a fiber-optic communications network to provide high-speed access service to areas that are underserved.
Whether you are satisfied or dissatisfied with the internet services available to you currently, we encourage all Lamoille County residents and homeowners to complete the survey, which can be done in only a few minutes.
A link to the survey can be found at lamoille.tilsontech.com or lcpcvt.org.
Larry Lackey
Leo Clark
Stowe
