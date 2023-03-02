To the Editor:
If you are a Morristown resident, please consider voting to approve a $1,000 appropriation in this year’s budget to the Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity. In the past, appropriations were voted on in a lump sum. This year, each must be approved separately.
