To the Editor:
With the fate of River Art’s budget appropriation uncertain this year, I’d like to make a point that sometimes gets lost when thinking about creative pursuits and whether they are valuable.
We teach our children to make art, not because art making is childish, but because it is important. We want them to learn creative problem solving, how to be observant and curious about the world around them. We want them to encounter things that are unexpected and surprising and respond with empathy and appreciation. We want them to learn that they can make their own unique mark on the world.
The creative process is something that you’re never too young or too old to participate in. It’s a lifelong practice of investigation and exploration that continues to accumulate skill sets and new perspectives. It’s a way of communicating through generations, long after we are gone. We are at risk of becoming a culture where Googling is the only mode of inquiry we know how to use to learn new things. Google is not interested in your brain development or your cultural enrichment.
I love being part of a community whose members paint and draw and sculpt and dance and write poetry and sing and sew and make pottery and celebrate each other for doing so.
Helping to fund the programming at River Arts is an investment that pays incalculable dividends. It makes Morristown a more desirable place to live. Maintaining a healthy, vibrant art center reflects the priorities of the community. Please vote to send that signal far and wide.
Jennifer Hubbard
Hyde Park
