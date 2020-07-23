To the Editor:
This is in response to people in Vermont asking for the mandating of mask wearing: I don’t wear a mask, because I chose not to. My life is a gift, so every day I choose to take care of myself, and two ways that I presently do this is by choosing not to listen to the news and choosing to strengthen my faith.
It is not my job, I believe, to tell others how they should live, what they should wear or judge others, because they’re different from me.
I wish us all the right to live, work and worship how we chose. I wish us all to remember our right to choose.
Patricia Austin-Kirk
Hyde Park
